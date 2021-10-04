DOE Seeks to Help Energy Sector Protect Operational Tech With New Cybersecurity Methodology

DOE CyOTE Methodology

The Department of Energy has published a document meant to help oil, natural gas and electric utility companies protect operational technology networks against cyber threats.

DOE said Friday it worked with the Idaho National Laboratory and sought input from the energy industry to create the “CyOTE: Cybersecurity for the OT Environment” methodology, which supports the Biden administration's critical infrastructure protection initiatives.

The CyOTE framework offers a system for linking anomalous and cyber activities to identify threat indicators.

The DOE Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response plans to compile case studies involving cyberattacks in the past to support the development of cybersecurity strategies in the sector.