DOE to Invest $400M in Basic Science Research; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy will invest $400 million in basic science research projects that tackle topics related to clean energy, national security and economy.

Projects under the new funding opportunity announcement will support fusion energy sciences, high-energy and nuclear physics, basic energy sciences and other topics pursued by DOE’s Office of Science, the department said Friday.

The annual FOA, known as “Open Call,” launches at the start of a fiscal year to support more general research not tackled by more specialized projects.

This year's Open Call FOA is titled the “FY 2022 Continuation of Solicitation for the Office of Science Financial Assistance Program."

“This comprehensive investment will power new scientific breakthroughs and position America as a leader in scientific innovation," said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of Energy.