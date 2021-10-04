Unanet

DOE to Invest $400M in Basic Science Research; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Nichols Martin October 4, 2021 News, Technology

DOE to Invest $400M in Basic Science Research; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted
Jennifer Granholm Secretary of Energy DOE

The Department of Energy will invest $400 million in basic science research projects that tackle topics related to clean energy, national security and economy.

Projects under the new funding opportunity announcement will support fusion energy sciences, high-energy and nuclear physics, basic energy sciences and other topics pursued by DOE’s Office of Science, the department said Friday.

The annual FOA, known as “Open Call,” launches at the start of a fiscal year to support more general research not tackled by more specialized projects.

This year's Open Call FOA is titled the “FY 2022 Continuation of Solicitation for the Office of Science Financial Assistance Program."

“This comprehensive investment will power new scientific breakthroughs and position America as a leader in scientific innovation," said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of Energy.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DHS

DHS, NATO Conclude Testing of NICS First Responder Comms Platform

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) and NATO conducted the final exercise under a partnership to test a modern first responder communications platform. The DHS-NATO Advanced Regional Civil Emergency Coordination Project commenced in 2016 to demonstrate and further develop the Next-Generation Incident Command System.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved