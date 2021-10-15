Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Presents Maxar Technologies’ Tony Frazier His Fifth Wash100 Award

Tony Frazier Receives 2021 Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson

Tony Frazier , executive vice president of Global Field Operations for Maxar Technologies , was presented his 2021 Wash100 Award, the most prestigious award in all of government contracting (GovCon), by Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award on Wednesday.

Executive Mosaic recognized Frazier with his fifth Wash100 Award, and third consecutive, for his vision and leadership in helping defense and intelligence customers with Maxar’s commercial space technology as well as driving satellite constellation advancement.

Most recently, Tony Frazier said that Maxar has developed 3D maps of the Earth for government and military customers and plans to address the demand for the maps in commercial markets. He explained that there has been an increasing demand from the auto industry to develop these high-fidelity maps to enable autonomous vehicles to have the navigation capabilities they need.

In addition, Maxar Technologies invested $600 million in the continued development of a constellation of Worldview Legion imaging satellites, as a range of commercial satellite imagery products are being prepared for launch by the National Reconnaissance (NRO).

Frazier said the Legion satellite constellation will boost the company’s capacity to help meet the imagery requirements of NRO, international and commercial clients.

“Legion is intended both to ensure continuity incapacity for all of our customers as well as to expand capacity, particularly in those parts of the world where there is high demand,” Frazier explained.

Executive Mosaic congratulates both Maxar Technologies and Tony Frazier for the fifth Wash100 Award win of his career. Frazier’s drive for excellence and innovation in the tech field continues to push Maxar as one of the most significant companies in the GovCon sector and elevates Frazier as one of the most influential leaders of consequence in the federal landscape.