FAA Seeks Info on Professional IT Services Sources for Enterprise Services Center

Enterprise Services Center

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a request for information to identify vendors that can provide information technology-related professional services for its Enterprise Services Center (ESC) in support of the latter’s short-term IT project needs.

FAA plans to review industry responses to help inform the acquisition strategy for a multiple-award task order contract that could be used to provide support to ESC, according to a sources sought notice posted Monday.

Under the proposed MATOC, the agency intends to select five contractors that have knowledge and experience in robotic process automation and other IT areas in relation to PRISM/Delphi hardware and associated software and infrastructure.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) designated ESC as one of the four shared services providers of financial management information system-related services to the Department of Transportation and other federal agencies.

ESC oversees all Oracle applications development and programming through Oracle system administration, program extensions and security administration, among others, and carries out all Delphi functional activities.

FAA listed potential PRISM/Delphi projects that could be supported by the proposed contract. These include ESC PRISM upgrades; enterprise data warehouse/business intelligence support using Oracle business intelligence applications, implementation of OMB treasury mandates into Oracle federal financials and zero trust architecture implementation.

Interested stakeholders should provide a capability statement and respond to a list of questions, including available acquisition sources that could support the requirement and their experience with Scaled Agile framework or SAFe for software development and Oracle Federal Financials e-Business Suite 12.x or higher.

Responses are due Oct. 19th.