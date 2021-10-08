Federal Agencies Unveil Climate Adaptation Plans; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Quoted

Gen. Lloyd Austin Defense Secretary

More than 20 federal agencies unveiled their climate adaptation and resiliency plans that detail each agency’s approaches in addressing climate change and managing risks to reduce the disruptions in federal operations.

The plans are in line with the procurements intended to advance innovation, boost the supply chains’ resilience and carry out the administration’s commitment to forward climate and clean energy dollars, the White House said Thursday.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Council on Environmental Quality are requesting public comments on the climate adaptation plans of the agencies until Nov. 6th.

Among the major themes of the plans include the effective utilization of federal investments using taxpayer money by identifying programs and missions that will most likely be affected by climate change.

​​The agencies selected senior leaders to ensure that there are accountability measures in place and “adaptation and resilience is led from the top.”

The supply chain policies and operations are also undergoing reconstructions to make a climate-resilient system. NASA, for example, will seek to redesign a tool that the agency uses in screening supplies and services for the identification of those at risk because of weather changes.

Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the climate adaptation plan will be used as the agency’s guide in accommodating warfighting needs under the increasingly changing environmental conditions.

“This plan will help the Department of Defense integrate climate considerations into our operations, our planning, and our business and decision-making processes,” he said.