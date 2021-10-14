Federal Chief Data Officers Council Seeks Public Comments on Focus Areas, Workforce Development

Federal CDO Council RFI

The Federal Chief Data Officers (CDO) Council has asked the public to provide responses on key questions to support the council’s focus areas and missions.

The council was formed in accordance with the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act, which directs agencies to name a CDO, according to a request for information to be published Thursday in Federal Register.

The Federal CDO Council is seeking input on focus areas; data skills and workforce development; data sharing; data inventory; value and maturity; technology; and ethics and equity.

For the technology aspect, the council is asking the public about frameworks agencies should use to assess their existing data infrastructure and modernize their technology with capabilities that remove organizational data silos. The council also wants to know about tech components that could serve as sources for operationally authoritative data.

When it comes to ethics and equity, the council is asking how agencies can leverage federal data ethics to improve transparency and trust and how the federal government can help improve the adoption of the Federal Data Ethics Framework across contractors, financial assistance communities and other stakeholders.

Public comments are due Nov. 15th.