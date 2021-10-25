Federal CIO Council Issues Draft Overseas Travel Guidance for Government-Furnished Mobile Devices

The Federal CIO Council is seeking public comments on draft guidance that outlines best practices to mitigate threats to government-furnished equipment (GFE) used by federal employees during international travel.

The draft document released by the council’s federal mobility group (FMG) listed several measures government personnel should take before, during and after their overseas travel and explains the cybersecurity and physical threats to GFE, the council said Tuesday.

Some of the pre-travel tips outlined in the draft FMG International Travel Guidance for Government-Furnished Mobile Devices report are installing mobile threat defense software, protecting data in motion and at rest, securing the wireless communications link, protecting voice and text communications and disabling nonessential mobile device capabilities.

During travel, GFE users should inspect their mobile devices for signs of tampering, maintain possession of their devices, turn off wireless communications and exercise caution when connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Post-travel tips include a physical inspection of devices and GFE return procedures.

The report also provides an overview of roles and responsibilities with regard to the use of mobile devices during international travel and mentions other considerations for government employees on temporary overseas travel.

Comments on the draft guidance are due Dec. 29th.

