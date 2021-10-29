FedRAMP Updates Marketplace Guidance for Cloud Providers

Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) has updated a document designed to guide cloud service providers (CSPs) as they pursue a designation in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

The document lists the requirements CSPs will need to satisfy before being designated in the marketplace, which federal agencies use to identify cloud service offerings that have achieved authorized, ready or in process status under FedRAMP, the program’s office said Thursday.

The document has been updated to clarify how CSPs can achieve “in-process” designation and explain a new provision for when federal agencies no longer employ a CSO.

FedRAMP originally published the document in June 2019. The program aims to standardize the security of cloud products used by the federal government.