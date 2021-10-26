Unanet

Former Secret Service Member Jonah Force Hill to Lead Cyber Policy at National Security Council

Nichols Martin October 26, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Jonah Force Hill, formerly a cybersecurity strategist for the U.S. Secret Service, has been appointed to serve as the National Security Council’s director for cybersecurity and emerging technology policy.

Hill began duties in his new role last month, according to his profile on LinkedIn. He spent over three years with the Secret Service, where he contributed to the Cyber Investigations Advisory Board as an executive director.

The experienced government executive also held roles at the White House, the State Department and the Department of Commerce, where he served as a senior policy analyst. Hill was also a senior analyst for Monitor Deloitte.

