Unanet

GAO: DOD Should Fill Gaps in Small Business Strategy

Nichols Martin October 15, 2021 General News, News

GAO: DOD Should Fill Gaps in Small Business Strategy
Government Accountability Office

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) advises the Department of Defense (DOD) to develop an implementation plan, policy and a formal monitoring process for the DOD Small Business Strategy.

Congress, in 2019, tasked DOD to create a strategy that will guide how the department handles small business programs, GAO said Thursday.

The accountability office found that DOD witnessed boosted obligation values, but also reductions in the number of small business contractors between 2011 and 2020. DOD awarded over $80 billion to small businesses in FY 2020.

GAO discovered that DOD lacked the mechanisms necessary to improve the coordination of small business programs. DOD has agreed with the government watchdog's recommendations to address this gap.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tony Frazier Receives

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Presents Maxar Technologies’ Tony Frazier His Fifth Wash100 Award

Tony Frazier, executive vice president of Global Field Operations for Maxar Technologies, was presented his 2021 Wash100 Award, the most prestigious award in all of government contracting (GovCon), by Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award on Wednesday. Executive Mosaic congratulates both Maxar Technologies and Tony Frazier for the fifth Wash100 Award win of his career. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved