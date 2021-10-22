Gary Peters Proposes Bipartisan Bill to Protect Data Collected by AI

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has proposed a bill to help ensure the security of information collected by artificial intelligence systems.

The Government Ownership and Oversight of Data in Artificial Intelligence Act would direct the director of the Office of Management and Budget to form and consult with an AI hygiene working group to ensure that federal contractors are working to protect data collected by AI platforms including biometric data gathered by facial recognition systems.

The working group would be responsible for implementing measures to include data and privacy protection requirements in government contracts for AI services.

“While artificial intelligence applications have the potential to strengthen our national security, we must ensure data collected by this technology is secure, used appropriately, and does not compromise the privacy and rights of Americans,” said Peters.

The proposed legislation would also establish the federal government as the owner of collected data to prevent misuse.

“This bipartisan bill will help ensure that federal contractors are using artificial intelligence properly and for the benefit of the country – and that the information collected through these technologies is not misused,” added Peters.