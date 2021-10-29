Gen. John Hyten on Integrated Air and Missile Defense, China’s Hypersonic Weapon Test

Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, said he was “probably” going to green-light “today or tomorrow” a new Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) requirement, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

IAMD is one of the components of the Joint Warfighting Concept that is key to all-domain operations and emerged from a capability gap assessment that sought to inform the Missile Defense Review.

Hyten noted that China has conducted “hundreds” of hypersonic weapons tests in the past five years, while the U.S. has carried out nine of such tests.

He also shared his insights on challenges facing the Department of Defense when it comes to developing hypersonic weapons, missile defense technology and other defense platforms.