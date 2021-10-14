Unanet

October 14, 2021

Gen. John Murray: Project Convergence Focuses on Army’s Future Changes
Gen. John Murray Commanding General Army Futures Command

Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command (AFC) and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said this year's Project Convergence exercise serves as a platform to determine how the service needs to fight in the future. 

Murray and other AFC officials spoke about Project Convergence at the Association of the U.S. Army's 2021 annual meeting in Washington, D.C., the Army said Wednesday.

Project Convergence first launched last year and has a 2021 iteration, which commenced on Tuesday and will conclude on Nov. 10th.

“Technology will enable us to fight differently as we approach the future, and how we fight differently is going to drive us to different structures in the United States Army,” Murray stated.

The Army wants to identify what it needs to change and what it needs to let go of to better position itself for future warfare.

