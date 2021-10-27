GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks Discusses the AI Technology Revolution With Deborah Westphal

Chuck Brooks , a highly esteemed cybersecurity leader as well as an influential member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, recently published an interview with Deborah Westphal , future-focused leader, management consultant and speaker with 30 years of experience, to discuss the impact that artificial intelligence technology will have on our future.

During the interview on Deborah Westphal’s website, Convergence Conversation: Assessing the Technology Revolution , Chuck Brooks discussed the influence that AI is having on the future of other emerging technologies, managing the bias behind AI capabilities, the challenges AI ethics and many of the other issues surrounding the groundbreaking technology.

Here’s an excerpt from the discussion between Deborah Westphal and GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks detailing his greatest hope for the future of technology:

Chuck Brooks: “My greatest hope is that we’re able to take these amazing technologies that we’re developing and steer them in the right direction for good. All of them have applications that could really benefit us as a civilization if we use them correctly. We need to do it as a global community. We need to have incentives that keep things in check. We need to educate younger people about the implications of these technologies, and the possible asymmetrical impact on the future. Everything we’re doing from autonomous cars to the Internet of Things to 3D printing is a science that can have dual purposes. We need to understand the consequences.”

Visit GovConWire.com to read a full compilation of the articles and topics that GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks has written as a part of Executive Mosaic’s program.

You can apply for consideration to become a part of Executive Mosaic’s most exciting program. Contact us today to learn more about becoming a GovCon Expert and visit GovConWire.com to read the latest features on our industry.