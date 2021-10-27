Unanet

GovCon Expert McAleese: Gen. Mark Kelly on Next-Generation Air Dominance Program

Jane Edwards October 27, 2021 GovCon Expert, News, Technology, Wash100

Consulting firm McAleese & Associates has issued a report on Air Combat Command’s (ACC) top priorities discussed by Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of ACC, at a virtual event Monday.

Kelly noted that all joint force missions will fail without air superiority and to ensure air superiority in the fight against near-peer competitors like China, the U.S. Air Force’s Next-Generation Air Dominance fighter program must be fully funded, Jim McAleese, founder of McAleese & Associates and a three-time Wash100 winner, reported.

The commander said NGAD is his top requirement and is “designed to operate beyond a single spectral band of the RF [radio frequency] spectrum, to thrive in a multispectral environment.”

Kelly added that he considers NGAD as a multiservice requirement since other military branches are “not remotely designed to operate without” control of the air and that every service is relying on the Air Force to deliver that capability.

Other priorities he discussed at the event are the F-35 conventional take-off and landing aircraft; E-7 as replacement for the Airborne Warning and Control System; Advanced Battle Management System/Joint All-Domain Command and Control; fifth-generation missiles; and airbase defenses.

Kelly also highlighted the need for an Advanced Tactical Trainer to avoid burning up the combat capacity of F-35 and F-22 fighter fleets, according to the McAleese report.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks Discusses the AI Technology Revolution With Deborah Westphal

Chuck Brooks, a highly esteemed cybersecurity leader as well as an influential member of Executive …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved