GSA, DOE Seek Market Info on Greenhouse Gas Reduction Tech

Carbon Storage

The General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) want to identify market sources of retrofit technologies designed to reduce greenhouse gases.

GSA said Tuesday in a SAM.gov notice that it seeks market information on technologies such as carbon capture, power generation, decarbonized heating and on-site energy production.

These technologies could help agencies better support the Biden Administration's goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The government intends to implement these technologies across commercial buildings to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Interested parties may submit responses through Dec. 7th. The government will evaluate responses based on the technology's decarbonization, energy efficiency and capacity to address energy challenges in underserved communities.