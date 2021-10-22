GSA Eyes EIS Telecom Contract Modification; Kevin Gallo Quoted

The General Services Administration released a request for information to seek feedback as it plans to expand the scope of the $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract for telecommunications and network modernization services, FedScoop reported Thursday.

GSA’s plan for the EIS contract, which was awarded in 2017, intends to facilitate the procurement of mobility-as-a-service offerings by federal agencies starting in 2022.

EIS “is quite broad and flexible, so really what we’re trying to do here with our update and expansion is make it easier for agencies to procure the services and easier for industry to offer them,” said Kevin Gallo, director of technical account management at GSA’s office of enterprise technology solutions.

Agencies intend to use 5G to facilitate network access and Gallo said 5G-as-a-Service offerings are also being considered as GSA pushes for the EIS modification effort.

“That’s something that we do see in the future,” Gallo said of 5G as a service. “In fact, even beyond mobility, the as-a-Service procurement model in general and making sure EIS can support that easily.”