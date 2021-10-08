GSA Unveils Containerization Readiness Guide for Agencies

Containerization Readiness

The General Services Administration (GSA) has developed a guide to provide information on container technologies and help agencies facilitate container adoption.

The Containerization Readiness Guide developed by GSA’s data center and cloud optimization initiative program management office provides tools to guide agencies as they consider containerizing applications, the agency said Thursday.

These tools include a decision flow chart to help agencies assess their viability and readiness, a journey map showing the stages of container adoption maturity and a matrix of recommended models for container delivery.

Containers consist of applications, software libraries, configuration files and all required dependencies operating in a runtime environment.

GSA said containers could help agencies speed up application development, rapidly scale applications and optimize compute resources.