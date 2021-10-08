Unanet

GSA Unveils Containerization Readiness Guide for Agencies

Jane Edwards October 8, 2021 News, Technology

GSA Unveils Containerization Readiness Guide for Agencies
Containerization Readiness

The General Services Administration (GSA) has developed a guide to provide information on container technologies and help agencies facilitate container adoption.

The Containerization Readiness Guide developed by GSA’s data center and cloud optimization initiative program management office provides tools to guide agencies as they consider containerizing applications, the agency said Thursday.

These tools include a decision flow chart to help agencies assess their viability and readiness, a journey map showing the stages of container adoption maturity and a matrix of recommended models for container delivery.

Containers consist of applications, software libraries, configuration files and all required dependencies operating in a runtime environment.

GSA said containers could help agencies speed up application development, rapidly scale applications and optimize compute resources.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

NASA TechLeap Prize

NASA Announces Winners of Autonomous Tracking Contest

The Bronco Space Club, Orion Labs and Texas A&M SEAK Lab have won a NASA competition that sought technologies designed autonomously to track small spacecraft and observe events happening on Earth. The teams will initially each receive $200,000 for winning Autonomous Observation Challenge No. 1 of the TechLeap Prize competition.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved