Ivanti Promotes Jeff Abbott to CEO, Appoints Three New Board Members

Ivanti , an automation and IT services provider, has named 25-year software and services veteran Jeff Abbott as its new CEO. Abbott, who formerly served as president of Ivanti, will succeed Jim Schaper , the company said Monday.

“Jeff is a natural leader and has been instrumental in helping Ivanti achieve the success we have realized in the last two years, and I’m excited to watch Ivanti continue to grow at an accelerated rate under his leadership,” said Schaper.

Schaper and Abbott both joined Ivanti from Infor in January 2020 and worked together to implement a strategic acquisition and growth strategy, which contributed to Ivanti’s doubled revenue growth to over $1 billion over the last 18 months.

In his previous role as president of the company, Abbott oversaw product development, product management, global sales, customer experience, marketing and operations.

Additionally, he played a key role in Ivanti’s recent acquisitions of RiskSense , MobileIron, Cherwell and Plus Secure, and he led the company’s adoption of Zero Trust architecture to bolster security.

In addition to his new role, Abbott will join Ivanti’s board alongside newly appointed members Chris Heim and Dan Mayleben , who also serve as HelpSystems’ executive chairman and board member, respectively.

Heim and Mayleben have a long history of collaboration and have notably worked together to develop and execute a software consolidation strategy that has tripled the size of HelpSystems. Their appointment to Ivanti’s board is expected to help the company scale as the need for cybersecurity continues to increase.

“Now more than ever, user expectations are high and there is a very real threat of cyber-attacks, all driving an even stronger need for our solutions,” Abbott explained.

The newly appointed CEO added that Ivanti looks forward to leveraging the “deep expertise and strategic insights” Heim and Mayleben bring to the board as Abbott works to lead the company in its next phase of growth.