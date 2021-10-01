Jesse Salazar: US Agencies, Allies Play Crucial Roles in Supply Chain Resilience

Jesse Salazar

Jesse Salazar, deputy assistant secretary for industrial policy at the Department of Defense (DOD), said that federal agencies' efforts to address supply chain resiliency challenges reflect a whole-of-government approach, DOD News reported Thursday.

He noted at the ComDef2021event that DOD is working with five other agencies to examine the domestic supply chain's reliance on other countries as part of a report mandated by President Biden's Executive Order 14017.

The White House expects the interagency report to be complete in February. U.S. allies and partner nations that support the Pentagon's military weapons programs also play a key role in building a resilient supply chain, according to Salazar.

He added that a DOD-wide working group aims to help the department identify organizational factors that limit its supply chain visibility and to develop risk mitigation strategies.

