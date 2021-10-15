Leidos Wins $65M IT Modernization Contract for ONI’s Hopper Information Services Center; Mike Rickels Quoted

Mike Rickels SVP

Leidos has secured an approximate $65 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) prime contract to provide IT services and support for the Office of Naval Intelligence’s (ONI) Hopper Information Services Center.

The contract covers operations management, software development, cloud migration, cybersecurity and information assurance services, Leidos said Friday.

"ONI has a critical role in ensuring that U.S. naval forces maintain a decisive information advantage," said Mike Rickels , senior vice president of C4ISR solutions for Leidos. "We look forward to continuing our decades-long support to ONI while providing timely and accurate maritime domain information to the warfighter," he added.

Recently, Leidos was awarded a spot on a $93 million IDIQ to provide the Navy with tactical threat support systems services to improve naval aircrew lethality and survivability.

Additionally, the Navy selected Leidos for IT services support on the Marine Corps’ multi-domain radar for a contested environment last month.

Under the new IDIQ contract, Leidos will assist ONI in advancing its modernization efforts and continue the company's established history of collaboration with the U.S. Navy. Contract work will be performed primarily in Suitland, Maryland.