Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner: DISA Considers Command and Control a Top Priority

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), said DISA’s new strategic plan has five lines of effort and the first one focuses on prioritizing command and control, the agency said Wednesday.

Skinner said prioritizing C2 capabilities and systems will enable DISA to secure a “high ground” advantage over external threats and near-peer competitors.

“The No.1 area in my eyes continues to be command and control. As a combat support agency, we cannot fail in our ability to deliver C2 to our senior leaders to the tactical edge,” he said Wednesday at a conference.

Skinner noted that DISA must facilitate across future battlefields the distribution of via Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2), which will help streamline C2 initiatives by linking sensors from various service branches into a single network.

“DISA is at the heart of C2 and the heart of JADC2. That is why we are prioritizing command and control,” he said. “We have to organize the battlespace to ensure 100% is secured.”

Skinner also discussed at the event the strategic plan’s other lines of effort through fiscal year 2024: driving force readiness through innovation; leveraging data as a center of gravity; harmonizing cybersecurity and user experience and empowering the workforce.