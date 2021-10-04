Maxar Awarded Second Option Year for NGA G-EGD Contract; Dan Jablonsky Quoted

Dan Jablonsky CEO Maxar Technologies

The U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has awarded Maxar Technologies with an Option Year 2 contract renewal for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program.

The extension initiates the second of three option years under the contract, which has a potential total value of $176 million, the company said Monday. The initial $44 million contract began September 1, 2021.

“The G-EGD platform provides U.S. and allied users with access to geospatial intelligence from a variety of industry providers at locations around the globe,” said Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky .

“This ‘one-stop shop’ for commercial imagery access across federal agencies and military branches is an essential element for many national security and humanitarian missions,” he continued, noting that Maxar is proud to continue supporting the nation’s warfighters and analysts in these critical missions.

Throughout the newly activated option year, Maxar will continue its work providing over 400,000 federal employees with access to high-resolution commercial imagery from Maxar’s 125-petabyte imagery library, as well as geospatial data from other providers.

This renewal continues Maxar’s previous work for NGA, including most recently a $60 million contract to help the agency operate a classified national security platform for analyzing large amounts of data.

