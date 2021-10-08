Unanet

NASA Announces Winners of Autonomous Tracking Contest

Nichols Martin October 8, 2021 News, Space, Technology

NASA Announces Winners of Autonomous Tracking Contest
NASA TechLeap Prize

The Bronco Space Club, Orion Labs and Texas A&M SEAK Lab have won a NASA competition that sought technologies designed autonomously to track small spacecraft and observe events happening on Earth.

The teams will initially each receive $200,000 for winning Autonomous Observation Challenge No. 1 of the TechLeap Prize competition.

The cash prizes will fund the winners' payloads, which will undergo suborbital flight testing later on. Winners will work on their payloads over an eight-month period.

“The ability to select and fly technologies this quickly can help us change the pace of space for everyone,” said Christopher Baker, program executive for NASA’s Flight Opportunities and Small Spacecraft Technology programs.

The teams will compete for $200,000 more in awards and have the chance to receive $100,000 during the payload's construction. NASA tasked a panel to evaluate entries based on key technology requirements.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gen. Lloyd Austin

Federal Agencies Unveil Climate Adaptation Plans; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Quoted

More than 20 federal agencies unveiled their climate adaptation and resiliency plans that detail each agency’s approaches in addressing climate change and managing risks to reduce the disruptions in federal operations. The plans are in line with the procurements intended to advance innovation, boost the supply chains’ resilience and carry out the administration’s commitment to forward climate and clean energy dollars. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved