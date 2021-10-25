Navy Launches New Program Office for Boats, Craft; Capt. Eric Felder Quoted

The U.S. Navy’s program executive office for ships has established an office dedicated to boats and craft procured by the service branch and foreign military sales customers.

The PMS 300 office, which stood up on Oct. 21st, will manage programmatic resources for boats and craft following the significant portfolio expansion of PMS 325, the current program office for support ships, boats and craft, Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday.

The newly established office will oversee the government’s commercial boat and craft procurements across three divisions: boats and combatant craft, FMS and service craft and seaborne targets. PMS 300’s responsibilities encompass budgeting, planning, procurement and life cycle management.

Support divisions for financial management and integrated logistics will also serve under the new office.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside this talented team of acquisition professionals as we navigate the growth of this new program to ensure collaboration and readiness with our domestic and allied partners remains strong,” said Capt. Eric Felder, program manager of PMS 300.

The Navy will also rename PMS 325 to the Auxiliary and Special Mission Shipbuilding Program Office with a renewed focus.