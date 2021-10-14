U.S. Navy Plans Enterprise-Wide IT Services Approach

Enterprise-Wide Implementation

The U.S. Navy will implement a new information technology approach that allows for IT services sharing across the service's entire enterprise, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

Navy officials said in a memorandum that the planned change aims to reduce redundancies, expand data availability, align with modern industry practices, boost productivity and decrease cyber risks in IT services.

Aaron Weis, the Navy's chief information officer (CIO); and Frederick Stefany, acting assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, wrote the memorandum.

The document refers to IT services as technologies that address specific use cases and are not difficult to adopt.

The Navy's chief technology officer, within 60 days of the document's release, will establish a new forum to come up with policies, procedures and a systematic structure for the enterprise-wide implementation.