NIST’s National Cybersecurity CoE Issues Draft Reports on Hardware-Enabled Security, Trusted Cloud

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is seeking public comments on three draft reports on trusted cloud and hardware-enabled security.

Two of the draft reports focus on hardware-enabled security and the first one looks at security technologies and techniques that can enhance data protection and platform security for edge computing and cloud data centers, the National Institute of Standards and Technology said Wednesday.

The second draft report discusses an approach for securing container deployments in multitenant cloud environments and “describes a prototype implementation of the approach intended to be a blueprint or template for the general security community,” the document’s abstract reads.

The third draft report titled Trusted Cloud: Security Practice Guide for VMware Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Environments seeks to build a trusted cloud platform that will demonstrate how trusted compute pools using hardware roots of trust can deliver the needed security capabilities.

Comments on the draft reports are due Dec. 6th.