NCSC to Prioritize Outreach Efforts in AI, Quantum Information Science Sectors

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center has issued a fact sheet listing artificial intelligence, bioeconomy, quantum information science and technology, semiconductors and autonomous systems as emerging technology sectors that should be protected from foreign threats.

NCSC said it will prioritize industry outreach initiatives in these sectors where stakes are high for U.S. national and economic security.

The agency noted that U.S. competitive edge in these sectors faces increasing challenges from Russia, China and other strategic competitors, which use several methods such as intelligence services, joint ventures and science and tech investments to gain access to U.S. technologies.

According to the NCSC fact sheet, foreign countries seeking to improve their AI capabilities are targeting intellectual property, human talent and research and development initiatives in AI.

“AI is dependent on data, and the ability of adversaries to deny access to or corrupt such data poses potential vulnerabilities,” the document reads.

The agency also outlined steps that organizations can implement to mitigate counterintelligence risks, such as strengthening cybersecurity and hygiene, implementing insider threat programs and maintaining a list of anomalies or unexplained events.