NSA, CISA Release Guidance on 5G Cloud Security; Cyber Director Rob Joyce Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) have jointly published new guidance to help organizations detect malicious cyber activity in the 5G cloud.

The Security Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures: Prevent and Detect Lateral Movement helps organizations address lateral movements made by cyber actors that have breached through a 5G cloud system, NSA said Thursday.

The document is the initial entry to a four-part series produced by the Enduring Security Framework public-private working group, which tackles high-priority cyber issues threatening U.S. infrastructure.

“This series exemplifies the national security benefits resulting from the joint efforts of ESF experts from CISA, NSA and industry,” said Rob Joyce, cybersecurity director at NSA.

NSA’s list of cybersecurity guidance can be found here.