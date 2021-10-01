Unanet

NSF Awards New Research, Seed Grants via Future Manufacturing Program; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

Angeline Leishman October 1, 2021 Contract Awards, News

NSF Awards New Research, Seed Grants via Future Manufacturing Program; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted
Sethuraman Panchanathan Director NSF

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has invested $31.5 million in 22 new projects that will explore biological materials and develop cybersecurity and sustainability approaches for the manufacturing sector.

Forty universities and two companies secured grants under NSF's Future Manufacturing initiative to develop new systems and skilled professionals that could support production work, the agency said Thursday.

“With fundamental, convergent research and a diverse future workforce, we can overcome scientific, technological, educational, economic and social barriers and equitably grow manufacturing capacity and jobs across the nation,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "This is about making the leap to the next generation of manufacturing capabilities where the U.S. can lead the world."

The projects will cover biological, cyber and green manufacturing research areas. Grantees come from 18 states that include five jurisdictions covered by NSF's Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

High-Performance

GAO Offers Recommendations to OSTP for Strategic Plan Implementation of High-Performance Computing Initiative

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has recommended the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to provide annual progress reports on the agency’s implementation of the 2020 strategic plan, which succeeded the 2016 National Strategic Computing Initiative (NSCI) road map. The NSCI is a whole-of-nation approach aimed at sustaining the country’s edge in high-performance computing. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved