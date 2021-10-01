NSF Awards New Research, Seed Grants via Future Manufacturing Program; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

Sethuraman Panchanathan Director NSF

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has invested $31.5 million in 22 new projects that will explore biological materials and develop cybersecurity and sustainability approaches for the manufacturing sector.

Forty universities and two companies secured grants under NSF's Future Manufacturing initiative to develop new systems and skilled professionals that could support production work, the agency said Thursday.

“With fundamental, convergent research and a diverse future workforce, we can overcome scientific, technological, educational, economic and social barriers and equitably grow manufacturing capacity and jobs across the nation,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "This is about making the leap to the next generation of manufacturing capabilities where the U.S. can lead the world."

The projects will cover biological, cyber and green manufacturing research areas. Grantees come from 18 states that include five jurisdictions covered by NSF's Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.