Octo Earns Silver Partnership With Cloud Native Computing Foundation

CNCF Silver Partner

Octo Consulting has become a Silver Partner of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which unites developers, end users and vendors in an ecosystem of open source projects to advance cloud-based innovations.

Mark Wells , vice president of Octo’s DevSecOps Center of Excellence, noted that the partnership is highly selective and that earning it positions Octo as a recognized leader in the modern software industry.

“Being a CNCF Silver Partner tells clients Octo is dedicated to the pursuit of building cloud native software solutions using the best technologies on the market,” Wells explained.

CNCF requires Silver Partners to have Kubernetes administration and development certifications, which Octo’s engineers worked to obtain in pursuit of the high-level partnership.

Wells added that Octo’s achievement of Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) credentials is an indication of the company’s in-depth experience in containerization, Kubernetes and service-based software architectures relevant in the evolving IT modernization landscape.

Additionally, Octo’s CTO, Sujey Edward said the CNCF partnership signifies Octo’s established capability in building “commercial grade solutions,” especially for the company’s federal government and Department of Defense customers.