Raj Iyer: Army Seeks Unified Cloud for Digital Transformation Push

Raj Iyer, chief information officer of the U.S. Army and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, wants the military service to invest in cloud-based infrastructure as part of its new strategy to modernize information technology assets, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

He told reporters at an Association of the United States Army event that the branch's Digital Transformation Strategy will reflect goals to further innovation and collaboration with the business sector.

Iyer noted that a decentralized model where commands pursue IT projects on their own does not support current multidomain operation requirements.

Maj, Gen. Matt Easley, director of cybersecurity and chief information security officer at the Army, said the CIO office should establish service-wide cloud migration standards that will cover data, architecture and security.