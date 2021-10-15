Unanet

Former FAA Official Ravi Chaudhary Nominated to Lead Air Force Installations Office

Angeline Leishman October 15, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Former FAA Official Ravi Chaudhary Nominated to Lead Air Force Installations Office
Ravi Chaudhary

Ravi Chaudhary, former director of advanced programs and innovation at the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) commercial space office, has been nominated to serve as assistant secretary for energy, installations and the environment at the Department of the Air Force, the White House announced Thursday. 

He will replace Jennie Miller, who has led the SAF/IE organization on an acting basis since January, if the Senate confirms his nomination. Chaudhary previously served as a commissioner for the White House Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from 2014 to 2019. 

His 22-year Air Force career included senior staff, operational and engineering positions. He supported the service branch's global flight operations as a C-17 transport aircraft pilot. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Government

GAO: DOD Should Fill Gaps in Small Business Strategy

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) advises the Department of Defense (DOD) to develop an implementation plan, policy and a formal monitoring process for the DOD Small Business Strategy. Congress, in 2019, tasked DOD to create a strategy that will guide how the department handles small business programs, GAO said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved