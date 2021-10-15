Former FAA Official Ravi Chaudhary Nominated to Lead Air Force Installations Office

Ravi Chaudhary

Ravi Chaudhary, former director of advanced programs and innovation at the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) commercial space office, has been nominated to serve as assistant secretary for energy, installations and the environment at the Department of the Air Force, the White House announced Thursday.

He will replace Jennie Miller, who has led the SAF/IE organization on an acting basis since January, if the Senate confirms his nomination. Chaudhary previously served as a commissioner for the White House Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from 2014 to 2019.

His 22-year Air Force career included senior staff, operational and engineering positions. He supported the service branch's global flight operations as a C-17 transport aircraft pilot.