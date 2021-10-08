RedTail LiDAR Systems to Enhance EOD 3D Mapping Missions; Brad DeRoos Quoted

RedTail LiDAR Systems

RedTail LiDAR Systems has delivered six LiDAR systems to the 707th Ordnance Company at Joint Base Lewis-McChord to provide an opportunity for its Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians to assess how LiDAR systems may be used to enhance operations.

Leveraging a micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) mirror-based design licensed from the Army Research Laboratory, the LiDAR technology will be used to improve the EOD Company’s 3D mapping, crater volume calculation, unmanned ground vehicle route planning, mission planning and surveillance capabilities, the company said Tuesday.

"Delivering these six LiDAR systems to EOD technicians for test and evaluation is a significant step forward in using MEMS mirror-based LiDAR technology to address a broad range of Department of Defense 3D mapping needs,” said RedTail LiDAR Systems President and CEO, Brad DeRoos .

Additionally, DeRoos applauded the company’s success in transitioning this technology from the laboratory to military operations in the field.

The LiDAR Systems RTL-450 was integrated onto the Teledyne FLIR SkyRaider Unmanned Aerial System and will be utilized to enhance 3D imagery, especially in applications that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to detect and classify targets.

The systems’ rotation and zoom capabilities within the viewer software will allow operating areas to be viewed from multiple perspectives. This, coupled with the systems’ real-time 3D area mapping and scanning capabilities, will enable operators to accelerate critical mission planning and analysis.