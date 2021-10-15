SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene to Receive 2021 Good Scout Technology Award From Boy Scouts of America on Nov. 3rd

Nazzic Keene CEO SAIC

Nazzic Keene , CEO of Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) and four-time Wash100 Award winner, will receive the 2021 Technology Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America during the National Capital Area Council’s (NCAC) 24th Annual Good Scout Technology Award Luncheon on Nov. 3rd.

The annual luncheon recognizes the most significant leaders of consequence who exemplify the values of the Scout Oath and Law in his or her daily life. The constituency includes top leaders from across the GovCon sector, federal landscape and specifically in the technology industry.

This year’s luncheon will be held at the Tysons Corner Marriott beginning at noon with a light reception and will move on to the Good Scout Award presentation and lunch from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. SAIC Board Director Bob Bedingfield will act as the Good Scout Chair for the event.

The luncheon will recognize Keene’s significant contributions towards the digital modernization efforts for SAIC, its customers and the IT modernization initiatives for government agencies across the federal landscape.

Keene will receive the Good Scout Award and add to the highly prestigious history of honorees who have each practiced trustworthiness and loyalty in their professional and civic lives. Nazzic Keene joins fellow Good Scout Award recipients and Wash100 Award winners such as ManTech CEO Kevin Phillips , Mac Curtis , CNSI’s Todd Stottlemyer and more!

