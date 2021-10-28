SAIC Raises $385K to Set New Company Record During Hunger Action Month; CEO Nazzic Keene Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced on Thursday that the company raised more than $385,000 to combat food insecurity in the United States, which is the equivalent of more than $3.8 million meals for those in need, during September’s Hunger Action Month .

Employees of SAIC contributed over $205,000 through a variety of fundraising activities and direct donations, with the remainder of the total amount coming from company contributions.

“Not only did SAIC’s employees set new records for financial contributions, teams of employees across the country donated their time and energy to engage and give back to their communities,” said SAIC CEO and four-time Wash100 Award recipient Nazzic Keene .

The total represents the most raised by the company in the eight years it has partnered with Feeding America to help provide meals to people in need, address food waste, and raise awareness of the issue of hunger.

“Food insecurity in America continues to present difficult challenges across the country and has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” Keene added. “I am grateful to all of the SAIC employees who went the extra mile to help people in need.”

Feeding America’s mission has taken on additional urgency this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated hunger in America and around the world. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 38 million Americans – including nearly 12 million children – face hunger in America.