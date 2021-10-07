Unanet

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Deborah Ross Propose Bill to Disclose Ransomware Data

Nichols Martin October 7, 2021 Cybersecurity, News, Technology

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Deborah Ross Propose Bill to Disclose Ransomware Data
Ransomware Data

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., have presented a bill that would use ransomware payment data to inform cybercrime response.

The Ransom Disclosure Act would provide critical ransomware data to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which would then use this input to study how cybercriminals operate, Warren's office said Tuesday.

The bill would require ransomware-affected organizations to disclose information about attacks and resulting payments within two days after the incident.

DHS would publicly release this information from the previous year without identifying victims and create a website where the public can voluntarily report ransom payments.

The legislation would also task the secretary of homeland security to conduct research on common traits between ransomware attacks and the involvement of cryptocurrency in these cases.

“My bill with Congresswoman Ross would set disclosure requirements when ransoms are paid and allow us to learn how much money cybercriminals are siphoning from American entities to finance criminal enterprises — and help us go after them," Warren said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Alejandro Mayorkas

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: TSA to Release ‘Security Directive’ to Railroad, Aviation Sectors

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will impose a new “security directive” for railroad and aviation industries in an effort to strengthen cybersecurity strategies.  The cybersecurity regulations slated to be released by the end of the year will require critical transport and higher-risk railroad companies to disclose cyber incidents to the government, identify cyber officials and prepare contingency plans for cyberattacks. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved