Sev1Tech Completes Acquisition of Geocent; CEO Robert Lohfeld Quoted

Sev1Tech has finalized its acquisition of Geocent , a New Orleans, Louisiana-based DevSecOps and engineering services provider.

Through the business combination, Sev1Tech will leverage Geocent’s IT and engineering capabilities to deliver expanded service offerings to the companies’ strategically aligned federal and commercial customer base, Sev1Tech said Tuesday .

Bob Lohfeld , CEO of Sev1Tech, said the two companies both share long-standing government agency partnerships, deep federal experience and complementary core values, which uniquely positions the partnership to expand its market reach and strengthen its relationship with key defense agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“Geocent’s leadership in DevSecOps and the scientific space domain dovetails with Sev1Tech’s growing influence in space modernization,” Lohfeld explained. “Our combined capabilities will amplify our missions, from the tactical edge to the enterprise to the end-user.”

Additionally, CEO of Geocent, Dr. Bobby Savoie said the companies’ combined capabilities across artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity and market-leading applications will “unleash new offerings and augment service delivery” to their government partners.

In September 2021, Sev1Tech won a $47.5 million contract to develop a data transport-as-a-service to support critical U.S. Space Force missions, and the company was also recently named as an Advanced Consulting Partner for Amazon Web Services Partner Network.

The company’s recently finalized acquisition of Geocent is expected to bolster the partnership’s space capabilities and pave the way for future opportunities as they expand their reach across the space domain.