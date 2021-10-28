Shift5 Wins USSOCOM Contract for Weapons System Cybersecurity; Josh Lospinoso & Joe Lea Quoted

Shift5 has secured a contract with the United States Special Operations Command to monitor the cyber health of weapons systems on U.S. Air Force operational aircraft.

Under the contract, the company will integrate its commercial hardware and software products, Shift5 Intake and Shift5 Engine, to provide the Air Force with real-time onboard cyber intrusion detection and monitoring services, the company said Thursday.

Josh Lospinoso , Shift5 CEO and co-founder said this contract represents important strides forward in the military’s cybersecurity capabilities and will allow the company to help the Air Force address mission obstacles.

“Shift5’s solution provides cyber-enabled air superiority,” Lospinoso said. “Defending our air dominance in the cyber domain is perhaps the most critical national security challenge facing the Air Force today.”

Additionally, Shift5 will integrate a defensive software toolkit, which will enable Air Force Special Operations Command’s Mission Defense Teams to conduct cyber threat hunting and provide incident response on weapon platforms.

President of Shift5, Joe Lea noted that U.S. adversaries continue to develop advanced cyber capabilities, and this contract will enable Shift5 to equip MDTs with mission-critical tools to improve and increase visibility into mission-critical weapon systems.

This contract continues Shift5’s support of AFSOC MDTs, following the testing and configuration of the company’s cyber intrusion detection product from June 2020 to August 2021 through the Small Business Innovative Research contract vehicle.