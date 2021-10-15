2021 Solution Award

CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a market intelligence organization that recognizes top talent in the global information security sector, has named SpyCloud as the winner of its 2021 “Overall Threat Detection Solution of the Year” award.

Noting the urgent market need for cyber attack prevention, SpyCloud co-founder and CEO Ted Ross said, “Cybercrime has come to the forefront of public consciousness with major supply chain attacks impacting the country’s infrastructure.”

“Despite the urgency of the problem, most companies still struggle to detect and prevent cyberattacks that stem from the use of stolen credentials,” Ross continued.

SpyCloud’s account takeover prevention services perform rapid recovery of stolen data, alerting security teams upon the event of credential compromise and allowing the platform to proactively thwart identity-based cyber attacks like credit card fraud, ransomware and business email compromise.

James Johnson , managing director of CyberSecurity Breakthrough said, “SpyCloud’s unique combination of human intelligence, early data recovery and the largest collection of breach data in the industry allows businesses to find more compromises, stay ahead of hard-to-detect attacks, and protect employees, consumers, and their bottom line.”

The company houses a threat intelligence database of over 130 billion assets, 5.7 billion of which, including compromised credentials and personal identifiable information, were recovered by SpyCloud researchers last year alone.

SpyCloud recently powered an update to Identity Automation ’s RapidIdentity platform to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and prevent identity-based attacks in K-12 schools and higher education institutions.

