Stephen Gray: New Monitoring Capabilities Help USAF Manage Supply Chain Threats

A top U.S. Air Force sustainment official revealed that the service adopted capabilities for tracking defense components suppliers in a bid to manage supply chain risks, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

According to Stephen Gray, director of the 448th Supply Chain Wing, said the ability to monitor its supply chain will enable the Air Force to find out the type and location of possible disruptions on its distribution network.

Speaking on the Federal Insights: Supply Chain program, Gray pointed out that service leaders can use such insights in deciding which high-risk suppliers and commodities to prioritize whenever the need arises.

Despite the investments, the official noted that the Air Force still faces the threat of inflated prices of products due to pandemic-caused logistics issues, which he conceded would strain the military’s budget.

“We just think from our businesses readiness perspective and being prepared for disruptions, that we need to keep our eye on the ball.” said Gray. “We think the lessons learned that we found in the COVID-19 pandemic will serve us well for the next one.”