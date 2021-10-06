Stratasys’ New Data Security Offering Uses Red Hat Linux Platform; David Egts Quoted

David Egts Chief Technologist Red Hat

Stratasys has unveiled a data security platform for additive manufacturing to help meet the cybersecurity requirements of U.S. government and defense agencies as they increase adoption of 3D printing.

The company said Thursday its ProtectAM offering uses the Red Hat Enterprise Linux platform, which provides continuous data security in compliance with the requirements outlined in the Defense Information System Agency’s Security Technical Implementation Guide.

David Egts, chief technologist for North America public sector at Red Hat, said the company’s Red Hat Enterprise Linux helps users meet software security requirements for sensitive computing without compromising scalability, innovation and flexibility.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide this as a foundation for Stratasys as they work to innovate industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing in the public sector,” Egts added.

Stratasys said its ProtectAM platform will be initially deployed on Stratasys FDM 3D printers, which government clients use to manufacture end-use parts and tools for ground maintenance, aviation and other applications.

The data security platform will also be available on Fortus 450mc and F900 3D printers before the end of 2021 and the company also expects ProtectAM to be fielded on Stratasys F370 and F770 printers by the first quarter of calendar year 2022.

