The Bellwether Group Introduces Visualization Tool for Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity

The Bellwether Group, a small business established by U.S. Navy war veteran , has launched a cybersecurity platform built to help customers visualize data on critical infrastructure assets.

The Maryland-based company said Monday its Vault Systems offering combines network defense and forensics analytics tools with IoT International technologies designed to support infrastructure threat monitoring in real time.

Tim Teal, founder and CEO of The Bellwether Group, believes that the platform has the potential to help operators manage the cybersecurity posture of their assets.

He cited the White House’s national security memorandum in July that outlines cyber threats as one of U.S.’ pressing issues.