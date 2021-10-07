Unanet

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: TSA to Release ‘Security Directive’ to Railroad, Aviation Sectors

Carol Collins October 7, 2021 Cybersecurity, News, Wash100

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: TSA to Release ‘Security Directive’ to Railroad, Aviation Sectors
Alejandro Mayorkas Secretary DHS

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will impose a new “security directive” for railroad and aviation industries in an effort to strengthen cybersecurity strategies, CNN reported Wednesday. 

The cybersecurity regulations slated to be released by the end of the year will require critical transport and higher-risk railroad companies to disclose cyber incidents to the government, identify cyber officials and prepare contingency plans for cyberattacks. 

"Reducing cybersecurity risk is in every organization's self-interest, especially considering the indiscriminate nature of ransomware," Mayorkas, a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said in a cybersecurity summit. 

Railroad industry members, however, noted that they only had three business days to look at, evaluate and give feedback on the draft of the new security directive. A spokesperson for the Association of American Railroads said they are hoping that the “substantive comments” will be considered in the deliberations. 

Earlier in May, the TSA ordered owners of critical pipeline companies to submit breach incident reports to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency following the May 7 Colonial Pipeline hack. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Ransomware Data

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Deborah Ross Propose Bill to Disclose Ransomware Data

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., have presented a bill that would use ransomware payment data to inform cybercrime response. The Ransom Disclosure Act would provide critical ransomware data to the Department of Homeland Security, which would then use this input to study how cybercriminals operate, Warren's office said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved