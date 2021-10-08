UK Implements Climate Commitment Policy for Government Contract Bidding

Climate Commitment Policy

The U.K. has implemented a requirement for companies pursuing domestic government contracts to develop carbon reduction plans as the country seeks to attain net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Vendors that bid for at least $6.8 million in annual contracts with Britain's central departments, executive agencies and non-departmental public entities must demonstrate their environmental commitments, the British cabinet office said.

The government is requiring potential suppliers to report some activities that contribute to a company's carbon footprint, such as employee commuting and business travel.

This policy took effect ahead of the COP26 global climate conference that is scheduled to kick off later this month in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some of the global aerospace and defense industry's government suppliers are headquartered in the U.K. including BAE Systems, Cobham and QinetiQ.

Boeing and Lockheed Martin are among the U.S.-based contractors with a presence in the British public sector.