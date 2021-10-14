Unanet

USCIS’s Damian Kostiuk: Data Sharing Can Address Bias Issue in Naturalization

Nichols Martin October 14, 2021 News, Technology

USCIS’s Damian Kostiuk: Data Sharing Can Address Bias Issue in Naturalization
Damian Kostiuk Data Analytics Division USCIS

Damian Kostiuk, chief director of the data analytics division within U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), said data-sharing agreements can help the agency reduce biases in algorithms used to automate naturalization processes.

He said data sharing can produce the variety of information needed to train the algorithms with respect to other agencies involved in naturalization, Fedscoop reported Wednesday. Data from other agencies can also help USCIS address its own gaps and limitations that contribute to biases.

These partner agencies include U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the State Department. The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate is also developing technology designed to isolate details that contribute to biases.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gen. John Murray

Gen. John Murray: Project Convergence Focuses on Army’s Future Changes

Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command (AFC) and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said this year's Project Convergence exercise serves as a platform to determine how the service needs to fight in the future. Murray and other AFC officials spoke about Project Convergence at the Association of the U.S. Army's 2021 annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved