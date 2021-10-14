USCIS’s Damian Kostiuk: Data Sharing Can Address Bias Issue in Naturalization

Damian Kostiuk Data Analytics Division USCIS

Damian Kostiuk, chief director of the data analytics division within U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), said data-sharing agreements can help the agency reduce biases in algorithms used to automate naturalization processes.

He said data sharing can produce the variety of information needed to train the algorithms with respect to other agencies involved in naturalization, Fedscoop reported Wednesday. Data from other agencies can also help USCIS address its own gaps and limitations that contribute to biases.

These partner agencies include U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the State Department. The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate is also developing technology designed to isolate details that contribute to biases.