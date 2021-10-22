UTSA to Help AFRL Address 5G, IoT Challenges; President Taylor Eighmy Quoted

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has formed an $18 million partnership with the University of Texas at San Antonio to support research and development across mutually important areas, including artificial intelligence, data sciences, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Projects under the partnership will tackle challenges associated with 5G connectivity and internet of things applications, UTSA said Thursday.

“Our long-standing research relationships with our various military branches, particularly the Air Force, helps address grand challenges in cyber and national security,” said Taylor Eighmy, president of UTSA.

UTSA’s National Security Collaboration Center (NSCC) will manage the scope of work with the leadership of retired Brig. Gen. Guy Walsh. John Huggins, NSCC’s technology officer, will oversee research and development projects under the partnership.

NSCC will also work with other UTSA research centers to support AFRL’s pursuits. The MATRIX AI Consortium at UTSA will use AI models to drive R&D based on resilient, emerging 5G and IoT technologies.