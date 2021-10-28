Washington State Secretary Kim Wyman to Lead CISA’s Election Security Efforts

Kim Wyman, Washington’s secretary of state, has been appointed to serve as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s senior election security lead. She will work with election officials across the U.S. to protect the country’s election infrastructure, CISA said Tuesday.

“I am honored to be able to share nearly three decades of experience and expertise to support CISA’s efforts to safeguard our election systems from cyber-attacks and enhance the public’s confidence in our elections,” she said.

Wyman became Washington’s 15th secretary of state in 2012 and prior to that, was the elections director of Thurston County. She oversees corporation filings, state libraries and elections on both state and local levels as Washington’s secretary.