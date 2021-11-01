Air Combat Command, Kessel Run Ink User Agreement; Jacque Torson Quoted

The U.S. Air Force’s Kessel Run software development unit and Air Combat Command have signed a user agreement to facilitate software updates and advance DevSecOps adoption, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Jacque Torson, test and integration chief at Kessel Run, told FNN that the user agreement marks a break from the conventional acquisitions process.

“It gives us access to the users themselves very early in the design phases. It also gives us access to their primary stakeholders and ACC. It allows them to be an integral part of the design from the very beginning. It doesn’t stop there, they don’t just provide input on the design at the beginning, they are there every step of the way as their users are using whatever capability we can push out the door as fast as we can do it and providing feedback constantly,” Torson said of the user agreement.

Feedback from users enables Kessel Run to advance software patches and integrate new features. Torson highlighted the importance of user feedback.

“That feedback instead of profit margins, really the feedback comes from the users themselves,” Torson said. “Their adoption of the software is really how we are measuring success. If we’re pushing out something and the users are like, ‘I’m not going to touch that I’m not going to use it,’ then we are on the wrong path.”