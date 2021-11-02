Andrew Williams Appointed to Oversee Air Force Research’s Space S&T Efforts

Andrew Williams, an 18-year veteran of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) space vehicles directorate, has been named deputy technology executive officer for space science and technology at AFRL.

He will be responsible for developing and implementing S&T initiatives across the research organization in support of the U.S. Space Force mission, AFRL said Monday.

“Throughout my career, I’ve experienced the dramatic changes and challenges that led to the stand-up of the Space Force, and I’m excited as the D-TEO to be part of that and ensure AFRL delivers science and technology necessary to advance our national defense, in the space warfighting domain,” Williams noted.

In his previous capacity, Williams led S&T investment strategy for the space vehicles directorate headquartered at Kirtland AF Base in New Mexico.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University, a master’s degree in aerospace engineering sciences from the University of Colorado and a PhD in engineering from the University of New Mexico.